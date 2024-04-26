My neighbour who envisioned another India

In the last four years of my rather long career in the civil services, I had the good fortune, as Cabinet Secretary, to live in a Lutyens bungalow on Prithviraj Road in Delhi. Occupying the very next bungalow was the redoubtable L. K. Advani, who played a significant role in the revival of the BJP as a party. I met him invariably on festive occasions, presented him with a bouquet, sat down, and conversed over tea. I was always conscious that I was in the presence of a great personality, a man who was a part of Indian history.

In 2011, my tenure ended, and I went to Advani’s house to bid farewell. As usual, he was the epitome of courtesy. As I left him, he gave me his book, My Country, My Life, and said to me, “Main bus itna kehna chahta hoon, aap jahaan bhi raho, swasth raho aur khush raho ( I only wish to say, wherever you are, be happy, be healthy).”

Advani’s role in the BJP was that of the great organiser. When the party was virtually wiped out by the Rajiv Gandhi electoral tsunami in 1984, it was left to him to rebuild it brick by brick. He was the man who gave it a new aggressive outlook with his Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya, which gave the party mass appeal that transcended religion.

Advani believes in “genuine secularism," but he does not accept that Indian people can be separated from religion, which plays such a massive part in their lives. The masses who joined his yatra until it was stopped in Bihar taught him the lesson that, no matter how our Constitution is interpreted, religion resides deep in their psyche. He writes in his book, “Recalling what Swami Vivekananda had said about the place of religion in India’s national life, I realised that if this religiosity were to be channelled in a positive direction, it could unleash tremendous energy for national reconstruction.”