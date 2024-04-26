Why authoritarianism fails to worry the Indian voter

It is generally agreed that the BJP will win the election and the INDIA bloc will be rendered irrelevant. The debate is limited to the margin of the BJP’s victory, with supporters claiming a two-thirds majority and detractors conceding a simple majority. Reasonably, the BJP may be expected to lower its tally. But the rise of the party has not been based on reason, so this is just another wild surmise among many enlivening a boring election with a foregone conclusion. Among these is the idea of the opposition fading away. The future of India’s unique democracy remains undecided, despite the prowess of the "juggernaut," the term beloved by Modi’s hagiographers.

INDIA gets bad press because its seams remain visible. It cannot completely close ranks, as the opposition did during Jayaprakash Narayan’s movement and in the V. P. Singh era. But is grand unification a reasonable expectation today? The opposition parties are regional and strongly focused on local issues, like the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the TMC in West Bengal. Can parties representing populations that see themselves as culturally or historically unique and that pointedly stand apart from the north Indian mainstream be expected to integrate seamlessly? Their strength is that they are agents of diversity united by opposition to BJP, perfect foils to Modi’s suffocating promotion of one India, one people, one culture, and one election.

The notion of opposition unity is dated. It’s from the eighties and nineties, when newspapers used to feature an index of opposition unity. Today, one looks forward to an index of political unity in diversity, as the Modi era taught us yet again that the overwhelming superiority of one party or politician is problematic. Monopolies of power inspire suspicion more than ever before.