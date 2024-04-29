Inspirational female saint of 12th century Karnataka

Three mediaeval women saints stand particularly tall in the Indian faithscape. The one who came last of the three (Mirabai, 16th century) is the most famous across modern India. The first two, Akka Mahadevi of Karnataka (early 12th century) and Lal Ded of Kashmir (mid-14th century) were like Mira, subject to the super-strict patriarchal rules that dictated everything about a woman’s life: her clothes, food, body language and every marker of her identity.

I would like to talk about Akka here. She was born at Udutadi in present-day Shimoga district. She was a Shaiva, married to a local chieftain, Kausika, a Jain. The Jains were a prosperous community and Akka was expected to live the life of a mediaeval ‘corporate wife’—dress well, bear her husband sons, play her part with grace and a proper sense of status. Instead, Akka ran away. Worse, she cast off her clothes, perhaps influenced by the Digambara or ‘sky-clad’ sect of naked Jaina ascetics and wore her long hair as her only covering.

What haunts us is: what could have made a very young, gently bred girl reject her protected life and wander boldly alone into the aggressive, jeering world of men? Though the details are missing from mediaeval gossip, Akka seems to have experienced a powerful emotional-erotic transference to Lord Shiva as ‘Chenna Mallikarjuna’, a name beautifully translated by the late A K Ramanujan as ‘My lord white as the jasmine’. (Speaking of Shiva, Penguin, 1973). This love expressed itself through about 350 vachanas or poems in Kannada.

Akka, moreover, had a plan. She sought to join a community, the Virashaivas, who were a new and radically democratic group of Shaivas in that region. Akka made her way to their gathering at a place called Kalyana and asked to be one of them.