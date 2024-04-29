The choice before India’s electors

Elections are the ultimate exercise of democratic choice. India’s 97 crore voters have to make a choice between two contrasting visions of development: the stability and growth offered by the BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi versus the chaos and divisiveness offered by the leaderless INDI Alliance. It’s a choice that matters: The former shall illuminate the path to prosperity and peace; the latter shall send us back to a time of scarcity and schism.

When the first elections were successfully held in 1951-52, it was inconceivable to our erstwhile colonial masters that a largely illiterate and poor nation could pull off universal adult franchise without any prior experience and no infrastructure for 17.3 crore electors. As is its wont, India defied the odds. Since then, an implicit faith in the power of elections has empowered the historically disempowered, enabling them to shape their own destinies.

It is this faith that is being exercised once again in 2024 against the backdrop of two different visions. The BJP vision, encompassed in its Sankalp Patra, offers a comprehensive roadmap for development, building on the last ten years of high-trajectory growth. It is codified in the ‘politics of saturation’, where emphasis is given to delivering basic infrastructure, providing food security, ensuring energy affordability, transitioning to a green economy and enabling digital connectivity and financial inclusion. In this vision, the claim to public resources rests not only with one community, but all 1.4 billion Indians.