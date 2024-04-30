Adoption and the ‘unfit’ parent: Nuance may serve us better

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) recently issued a memorandum under which children whose guardians are found to be “unfit” due to mental illness, among other conditions, are to be brought into the adoption pool. It is in keeping with Section 38(3) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and Regulation 6(18) of Adoption Regulations, 2022. Emotional and social gains for the child and adoptive parents are innumerable. We only find the label of ‘unfit guardian’ problematic and worry that vulnerable people, particularly mothers with low social capital, may suffer irreconcilable loss.

A global meta-study suggests 12–45 percent of mental health service users have children. While the exact number is yet to be determined, it is likely to be significant, considering the overall prevalence of mental health conditions is estimated at around 14 percent. We are also a young nation and it is likely that the parents of several young people may rely on mental health services.

Because such voices should be at the heart of policy-making, we draw lessons from Abirami (name changed), a mental health service user who now works as a psychologist and peer leader. When she entered The Banyan’s acute care service, she was separated from her 3-year-old son, who stayed with relatives since hospital environment was not conducive for him. She shares this period was an emotionally devastating experience and the thought of permanent separation was terrifying; equally, access to her child through visits immensely helped. Now, 15 years later, she believes living with her son after coming out of the institution—with supports like respite care, access to education and livelihood, cash transfers, and conflict resolution—played a significant role in recovery.