Research recently published in Nature suggests that intelligent machines planning to replicate themselves for world domination are doomed to failure. This means that the Terminator genre of science fiction stands discredited. But we mustn’t despair, because a fun hack has shown that following the loosening of norms in scientific publishing and the entry of digital entities in education, even a house cat can pose as a renowned scientist and get away with it.

The present learned cat is Larry Richardson. He is technically the uncle of researcher Reese Richardson, since he is his grandmother’s cat. He was enrolled into the research rat race to overawe pioneering Siamese cat academic FDC Willard, whose initials stand for Felis Domesticus Chester. FDC Willard is not a fraud. He studies helium. He entered STEM when his human, professor emeritus of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University, Jack Hetherington, wrote a paper solo using the royal ‘we’. Instead of laboriously replacing ‘we’ with ‘I’ throughout, he promoted his cat to researcher and shared credit with him.

Hetherington & Willard produced real work, which was really cited. The fact that FDC Willard became a popular meme cat does not detract from the physics he lent his awesome name to. In contrast, Larry signed off on completely fake papers generated using SCIgen and Mathgen, services that write up garbage papers in computer science and math using compelling technical jargon. These prank services help show how easily rubbish can be published to increase academic ratings, cutting through safeguards and bypassing peer review. A journal discredited itself by accepting the first Mathgen garbage paper in 2012, and 12 years later, Larry has used the same service to breach the ceiling for learned cats.