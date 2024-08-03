5 temples that are odes to nature

Environmental problems are challenging the entire planet today. Most countries in the northern hemisphere faced their hottest summers this year. The recent landslides in Wayanad are yet another environmental tragedy caused by unchecked deforestation and construction. Human impact on ecology is destroying nature, presaging a frightening future. India is urbanising in the most unplanned way, destroying the basic resources required for existence. Air pollution, water shortages, desertification and extreme weather conditions have made every season a time to dread.

Indian traditions nurtured nature as a finite resource. The primordial or cosmic matter of nature is made up of five elements—prithvi (earth), vayu (air), apa (water), agni (fire or energy) and akasha (space)—better known as the pancha maha-bhuta. Their proper balance is essential for the well-being of humankind and maintaining their harmony is a dharma or duty. Air and water are essential for our existence. Fire gives energy and space is the nothingness beyond our control and knowledge. Unfortunately, the contemporary world has forgotten the importance of all this.

In medieval South India, as new dynasties were springing up, trade and urbanisation were growing. To ensure that people did not forget the importance of their surroundings, the rulers and the ruled protected their natural resources by giving them sanctity. Enormous temples were built to the five elements of nature. Each was a massive work of art and architecture, and a reminder of the immutable prakriti to whom we owe our harmonious existence.