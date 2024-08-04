The importance of being a good host

The furore over the ‘Last Supper’ scene at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony makes you think of several things at once. But first, the facts. It seems the organisers themselves called it ‘The Last Supper on a Stage on the Seine’. Barbara Butch, the person in the middle of the tableau, posted on her Instagram handle, “Oh Yes! Oh Yes! The new gay testament” below images of her tableau and Leonardo da Vinci’s famous Last Supper painting. After the backlash, however, she deleted that post and posted, as no doubt ordered, that the tableau was actually inspired by a painting of a Greek bacchanal or divine orgy by van Bijlert, made long after da Vinci’s Last Supper. That is an obscure painting in a museum in the French town of Dijon. How was anyone not a European art historian supposed to know that? The tableau did resemble da Vinci’s painting in its overall arrangement. Was the public being asked to doubt the evidence?

If we look again, we may feel they, in fact, used both paintings as a reference. Their tableau began as da Vinci’s painting and became closer to van Bijlert’s when the almost-naked man painted blue appeared and began to cavort in front of the tableau. So, it looks like the organisers were telling a half-truth to defend themselves from the worldwide Christian backlash.

Next comes the issue of transgenders in the tableau. I think many people would agree society should be more inclusive of biological differences. But many people have also said the issue of transgenders and LGBTQ should not be foregrounded in every forum. Most pertinently, it has nothing to do with sports, except, shockingly, that biologically male boxers were allowed to combat women. So why push the agenda at the Olympics?