The impact of Sheikh Hasina’s abdication

After a 20-year rule, 15 of them uninterrupted, Sheikh Hasina Wazed ingloriously abdicated her position as prime minister of Bangladesh and hurriedly left Dhaka for New Delhi. A dishonourable exit for an otherwise honourable leader, Sheikh Hasina was India’s steadfast friend and had become an institution unto herself. One flank of India was truly secure as long as she ruled—the country’s longest border did not see instability with her presence in Dhaka. We knew this could not last forever, but no one could imagine such a sudden and violent change. The question is, why did this happen?

It’s important to understand Bangladesh’s internal political and social environment of the last 15 years, but it’s even more crucial to comprehend the generic social-political environment of the country since its creation. After a violent birth as a nation, Bangladesh continued to suffer from internal conflicts between those who fought the Pakistan Army and those who cooperated with it in 1971. The latter were called ‘razakars’—the people who today bear a grudge against India.

This term was recently used by Sheikh Hasina to describe those who opposed her in the streets and perpetrated the violence. Her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s entire family was wiped out by the very people who were supposedly his supporters during the 1971 war of independence. She escaped because of her absence from the country. Her deeply suspicious bent of mind has roots in this tragedy. It meant that she gave very little space to any opposition. Although democratic in outlook, she brooked no opposition to her rule.

Most people of her country rued this quality, although they recognised her great contribution in uplifting 25 million Bangladeshis from poverty. Banning opposition parties and conducting non-participative elections became a repeated feature. The biggest fear perceived to be in Sheikh Hasina’s mind was of radical Islamists—the Jamaat e Islami—who she felt constantly connived with the razakars to oust her.