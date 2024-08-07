Bridging educational gaps with internships

Recent media reports on student placements at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) paint a grim picture. Nearly 8,000 students across the 23 IIT campuses are struggling to secure employment, prompting the institutes to seek help from their alumni networks. Even those who have found jobs are dissatisfied with the packages. The commonly cited reasons for this bleak placement season include economic challenges, technological advancements, and companies adopting a cautious hiring approach.
The predicament of students graduating from India’s crème de la crème institutions grappling to find a foothold in the job market is disturbing. This situation raises questions about our quality of education. If IIT students lack the essential skills to succeed, what can we anticipate from other institutions in the country, especially those with restricted resources and infrastructure?
Our education system primarily focuses on classroom interactions, premised on the belief that colleges and universities are the primary spaces for knowledge acquisition. This traditional notion remains deeply ingrained in higher education. It is disheartening that even postgraduate students are forced to attend lectures throughout the day, leaving little room for hands-on training.
Even institutions that mandate internships often limit them to one or two months, which is insufficient to gain any meaningful experience. Higher education institutions must explore ways to equip students with the necessary skill sets as they graduate. Collaboration with industry and making internship programmes rigorous with provisions for attaining skills that match industry requirements are immediate needs.
Internships are a crucial tool for enhancing employability. Ideally, a well-designed internship should significantly drive employability outcomes. They offer direct interaction with professionals and the opportunity to build a strong network.
Since many companies prefer applicants with work experience and practical knowledge, internships are essential. They not only help students gain experience but also allow companies to recruit talent. Additionally, companies can benefit from innovative ideas young interns may bring.
A robust internship programme must consider three critical factors: duration, motivational practices to enhance the experience, and degree of formalisation. According to a study by Gomez et al published in 2023, these factors significantly influence interns’ perceptions of employability.
The duration of an internship is a crucial aspect. Very short internships may not provide sufficient time for meaningful learning. While there is no consensus on the ideal duration, it is generally accepted that a 4–6-month internship allows interns to acquire substantial knowledge, skills and work experience. However, many business schools prefer a semester-long internship, as it provides the necessary skills acquisition and boosts interns’ confidence in securing full-time positions.
The real-world experience gained in companies is the second crucial factor. Research indicates that internships providing higher autonomy enhance interns’ abilities and self-esteem. Interns’ motivation increases when they are assigned a tutor who guides their work, offers mentorship and feedback, provides financial assistance, and ensures good working conditions. Some studies have shown that the developmental value of an internship is perceived to be higher in paid internships.
Thirdly, the degree of formalisation significantly aids interns in understanding job expectations and goals. Research indicates that well-structured and carefully planned placements help avoid conflicts and distractions.
Students should focus on areas that offer greater employability prospects when planning internships. Additionally, colleges and universities should identify fields that enhance employability and be selective in their partner companies. They should negotiate for relevant work experiences to better prepare students for the workplace.
According to the India Employment Report 2024, the proportion of young people with secondary or higher education among the unemployed has nearly doubled, rising from 35.2 percent in 2000 to 65.7 percent in 2022. Raghuram Rajan, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, highlighted in a recent interview that India faces a significant job shortage. He lamented that PhD graduates are applying for peon jobs and stressed the need to create a more employable workforce.
Against this backdrop, robust internships offering substantial learning and networking opportunities with industry must become a common practice in educational institutions. Internships should be well-structured, providing students real-world experience, hands-on training, and valuable industry insights. By immersing students in professional environments, internships can connect theoretical knowledge with practical application, enhancing graduates’ employability. By working hand in hand, students, educational institutions, industry partners and the government can create a robust internship ecosystem that enhances employability, addresses the current job market challenges, and contributes to the country’s overall economic growth.
(Views are personal)
John J Kennedy | Professor and Dean, CHRIST University, Bengaluru