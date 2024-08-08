Is India ready to welcome Chinese capital again?

The Economic Survey for 2023-24 sprang a surprise by making a strong pitch for Chinese investments in India, indicating a turn from the government’s anti-China stance of the past four years during which relations hit a new low. Though the Survey’s views are attributed to the chief economic advisor (CEA), the finance minister subsequently lent support, signalling a clear policy shift.

The CEA and his team tried to soften the shock of the sudden change in stance by harping on the ‘China plus one strategy’, which involves reducing the excessive dependence on China-led production networks. However, several developments, including some amendments in India’s tariff structure included in the recent budget proposals are pointers to improving economic relations between the neighbours.

The relations fell to a low in 2020 following Chinese incursions in the Galwan valley. India swiftly responded by taking a slew of measures aimed at restricting participation of Chinese companies in India. The first of these came in March 2020 through the announcement that companies of a country “that shares land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country” would be subject to government scrutiny before they can invest in the country. Alongside, a large number of Chinese apps were banned.

However, the major problem was India’s high degree of import dependence on China. This was being viewed with concern especially because of the security implications of importing increasing quantities of Chinese electronic goods and critical components. For instance, in 2018-19, over 90 percent of India’s mobile and personal computer imports were from China.