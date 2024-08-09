Buddhadeb Bhattacharya: A Marxist Morpheus who dreamt a different future

Bhattacharya’s dream of making West Bengal great again was not wholly his own. It was pursued by his predecessor Jyoti Basu, though far less aggressively. The New Industrial Policy of 1994 that set the stage was Basu’s initiative. Having made slow progress till he retired in 2000, Basu handed over the task to Bhattacharya.

Buddhadev started out as a student leader. He was a founder member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. In 1977, he became the information and culture minister in Jyoti Basu’s first cabinet when he was 33 years old. In 1987, he became a minister for the second time. This was when he built the Nandan film complex, a Kolkata landmark and an institution that screened the best of Indian and world cinema. This was where Bhattacharya would spend his time after work till he became chief minister.

By 1997, Bhattacharya knew he would have to step into Basu’s shoes. He was groomed first as the police minister and then as a deputy chief minister. Between 1997 and 2006, Bhattacharya arrived at several conclusions about how West Bengal’s future should be shaped. These set him on a collision course with powerful interests like trade unions, government employee unions and the kisan front within the Left Front.

After the CPI(M)’s stunning defeat in 2011 and his own defeat from the Jadavpur constituency, Bhattacharya withdrew from the limelight for a while. He was diligent in attending party meetings till his health declined and he resigned from the politburo. House-bound by ill health, Bhattacharya, an ardent communist and faithful party man, distanced himself from day-to-day matters. But his shadow never faded over the state’s political and intellectual landscape.

Shikha Mukerjee

Journalist, Columnist