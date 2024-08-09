Levelling the Olympic playing field for all

An elephant joke comes to mind as I look at the twists and vaults at the Paris Olympics and the role technology and categorisation plays in deciding winners. Question: What did the elephant say to the ant? Answer: Pick on someone your own size. Seriously, the elephant has a point. The pachyderm may well lose out if the game was about getting into a narrow alley.

There’s also Aesop’s fable about the fox and the stork, symbolic of how playing fields can be manipulated. As the story goes, the fox invites the stork to a meal and the long-beaked bird misses dinner as it cannot drink from a bowl. The return offer from the stork sees the fox in a fix as the host offers the meal in a narrow-necked vessel. The story can be an early lesson for kids in warfare—and its milder versions, politics and sports.

George Orwell described competitive sport as “war minus the shooting”. Talking of shooting, Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec is a perfect muse for longtime watchers of sports, technology, and politics, and their fascinating interplay. Dikec sparked viral memes as he wore only an ear plug to the shooting range, unlike most shooters who wear visors, ear-defenders and special lenses with a blinder to improve focus. Dikec won an Olympic silver and an unofficial gold from netizens for being casually cool—featuring grey hair, an intense gaze, t-shirt and plain specs.

India’s own darling, Vinesh Phogat, won a moral gold from her supporters at home, especially those who saw her wrestling with powerful men in a sexual harassment scandal. But she missed her stab at an Olympic gold because she was 100 gm overweight in the 50 kg category just ahead of the final bout. This is truly heartbreaking.