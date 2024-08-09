Need a budget that focuses on demand creation

No budget will ever satisfy everyone. In particular, no budget has ever satisfied opposition parties. The ‘dream budget’ of 1997, which brought in a slew of reforms including reduction of tax rates, liberalised import, greater freedom for foreign investors, voluntary disclosure of undeclared income and the beginning of disinvestment in the public sector, is considered to be a pinnacle of performance for a finance minister. Stocks went up 6.5 percent a day after it was presented.

Years later, I was appointed revenue secretary in the finance ministry and learned that it had taken two years to recover from the dream budget.

In the words of Pranab Mukherjee in his book, "Unfortunately, the dream budget did not remain so. Though it did not exactly morph into a nightmare, in the course of the year, it was found that many projections of revenue receipts and expenditures were off the mark and did not conform to targets that were taken into account while preparing budgetary calculations. Consequently, there was a decline in the rate of growth and employment generation, coupled with rising inflation."

The budget for 2024-25 has to be considered similarly, as one with some good points and some weaknesses. I am not an economist, but have assisted with preparing six budgets, three with the Kerala government and three with the Centre. I studied economics at college. I am, therefore, probably at a slightly better vantage point than many others.

Nirmala Sitharaman's budget philosophy has remained constant. Fiscal rectitude is essential to her, and this is reflected in her full budget for 2024-25. She is determined to move resolutely towards the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act’s target of a 3 percent fiscal deficit, which is good for maintaining the economy's strength and reputation in financial markets.

The budget has several other good features. Investment in infrastructure remains high. Public expenditure on investment is necessary to offset the relatively low levels of private investment. Extending the guarantee scheme to term lending in the small enterprises sector is a good move, although it would have been better had it been extended to Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank loans taken by new start-ups.