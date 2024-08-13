The indignity of questioning female athletes’ femininity

It’s pertinent to understand that sex and gender identities are separate, and cannot be used interchangeably. Sex identity is related to a person’s biological sex, whereas gender identity is related to the social and psychological construct of a person. Being intersex is a sex characteristic, and not to do with gender. Intersex people are born with sexual anatomy that does not fit the typical definitions of female or male. There are over 40 intersex variations.

The governments of India and many other nations still lack data on intersex populations. In India, they are not counted separately in the census. One major reason is most governments do not even recognise intersex as a separate sex identity. On a recent petition in the Supreme Court, Gopi Shankar M vs Union of India, a three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice sought responses from eight Union ministries on making provisions for recording births and deaths of intersex people, and including them in the census. After a prolonged delay, the case has been listed for September 2.

There are more than 30 elite athletes, including Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal, who have genetic differences. While their natural physical advantages are celebrated, female athletes with similar differences are punished.

In 2006, Santhi Soundarajan, a remarkable athlete, was compelled to undergo a sex verification test after winning a silver medal for India at the Asian Games in Doha. It led her to despair and attempt suicide. She later said, “Don’t do this to female athletes… My life is completely shattered because of wrong judgements of Indian and international sports bodies. Your decision doesn’t just affect us on the track but also derails everything in the world outside of it.”