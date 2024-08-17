A glass half full or half empty?

August 15, 1947 was a long time ago. The Bible says, “Your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men shall see visions.” India is not as young as is commonly made out to be. In the absence of Census 2021, anything said about population trends is largely an estimate. Subject to that, the median age is around 29 years. Young, but not that young.

India will also start to age fairly soon. It already has in some states. Someone who is 29 years old now was born in 1995. This is a post-reform generation. This is a generation used to liberalisation and unused to shortages. This is a generation that has visions of Viksit Bharat in 2047.

Someone born in 1947 is 77 or 78 today. Such a midnight’s child should be called old. Growing up in the decades of shortage in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and even ’80s, these individuals had dreams for India. If they look at India in 2024, the clichéd metaphor will be that of the half-empty and half-full glass. A lot has been accomplished since 1947, but a lot remains to be accomplished.

But have you ever looked at a half-empty and half-full glass? The perspective depends a lot on where the glass is compared to your line of vision. If you hold the glass up, above your line of vision, it will seem to be more full than empty. But if you hold the glass below your line of vision, it will seem to be more empty than full. Since they remember what India used to be like, the older generation will probably regard the glass as more full than empty. But since they don’t know what India was like in 1947, the younger generation will probably regard the glass as more empty than full.

August 15, 1947 seems like a long time ago. The world was different and India was different. Let’s focus on economy-related aspects, ignoring the immediate trauma of partition. Few people remember Minoo Masani (1905-98) now. He was an influential politician, though his ideology changed over time. Incidentally, in the Constituent Assembly, he argued for a uniform civil code. Data didn’t exist in 1947. Not for what we understand as India today. Such data that existed were for parts of India that were directly under British rule, not the princely states.