The 7 quakes shaking up FMCG firms

1. The distribution clout is over: Once upon a time, the company that had the biggest distribution reach in India was considered a market leader. In more ways than one, this company could create every kind of brand that would make an entry into the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, dressing room, and indeed every nook and cranny of a needy home. If your brand could enter into a sizeable percentage of the 14.6 million retail outlets in the country, life was made. You had set up the distribution channel with decades worth of hard work. It was now time to fill the pipe and let the consumer open the tap of consumption at the other end. At one end of the distribution channel was the FMCG company and at another end, 301.3 million homes waiting to buy. Distribution was therefore the prime prowess. He who had the widest one ruled.

Life was relatively simple until a few years ago. Today, we live in an age where distribution is not in the hands of the few. Yes, traditional distribution that is laborious, omni-channel and multi-layered is still with the big MNC of the overseas and Indian kind equally, but there is yet another layer of new distribution that has entered the market. Today, India can be reached in a jiffy through e-commerce of the B2B and B2C kind, quick-commerce applications such as Swiggy and Blinkit and more, and D2C platforms that reach out to you through social media channels.

While that bottle of Dettol you ordered on Amazon might take you three days to reach, Blinkit will bring it to you in 10 minutes. A D2C platform will bring you that totally new disinfectant brand you have never heard of before. You don’t have to buy brands that sound boring and old anymore. You can buy the new, the ones with zing. And those who buy these stand out, it seems.

Distribution today is a true-blue democracy that even rebels against the hitherto egalitarian hold of the big businesses. Change is here.

2. There are four Indias, not just two: In the good old days, India was described as India 1 and India 2. While India 1 was urban, India 2 was rural. Today, we are four-in-one. India is urban, rurban, rural and deep-rural. In each of these avatars, there is the physical and virtual one to boot. Each of these spaces are reached by the physical distribution system of yore and equally serviced by the virtual new distribution systems of today and tomorrow. Change is here.