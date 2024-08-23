Cloudburst protests call for new crowd computing

Where did all the crowds that thronged Dhaka come from at a short notice as revolutionary fervour swept Bangladesh and ousted its elected prime minister? Where did the mob that vandalised Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital after the horrible rape and murder of a woman doctor emerge from? Indeed, how did protests erupt across India in support of the rape victim and against a similar incident in Maharashtra?

We have witnessed many protests in India and elsewhere. But in recent years, it can be said that social media plays an important role in the eruption and scaling of mass protests with a speed that can be stupefying for administrators. In the old normal, crowds gathered at a slower pace, often from nearby areas. In the new normal scheme of things, the so-called armchair warriors can turn active street protesters when and where required.

This monsoon, the subcontinent has seen both crowd bursts and cloudbursts. I would like to think of the latter as a metaphor for the former. Scientifically speaking, cloudbursts occur after warm air currents impede the normal flow of raindrops, leading to an accumulation of water. In a political sense, pent-up anger or simmering protests are like warm currents that reach a flashpoint when patient, peaceful people are ready to storm the streets - as we witnessed in Dhaka, Kolkata and Thane.

I would include in this category the recent riots in the UK, where far-right mobs ran amok, attacking immigrants or non-whites following a baseless rumour that the perpetrator of a knife attack that killed three young girls was a Muslim immigrant. Like water held back by warm air, pent-up feelings fanned by propaganda and fears can cause crowd bursts.

Cloud experts say climate change and greenhouse gas emissions have altered nature. Similarly, the internet and messenger apps have changed the nature of crowd behaviour.