How economics can make IPL auction fairer

Before we plot the high-stakes connection between the Indian Premier League and market logic, let’s look at an observation from Peter Cramton, an economist who has done extensive work on auction design.

He wrote in the European Economic Review in 1998: “With neither theory nor experiments providing definitive results, it is easy to conclude that which auction format is best is an empirical matter. How one would go about answering this empirical question is difficult at best, since rarely do we see multiple formats being used in easily comparable settings.”

This is where the IPL and Ravichandran Ashwin come in. The IPL is a high-stakes laboratory for experimenting with auction design - a rare luxury that India’s governments, public sector units or bankruptcy courts do not have. And the spinner, who has 310 wickets in 324 T20 matches, recently spoke out loudly against the possible reinstatement of the right-to-match (RTM) card at the next IPL auction. He believes the RTM system undervalues the player.

Before we weigh the logic behind Ashwin’s claim, let’s define the key terms. At the IPL, players are traded in an ascending price auction - the teams place bids in increments. The winner is the team willing to pay the most, with no one else willing to outbid it.

In economic literature, RTM is also known as the right of first refusal. Introduced at the 2018 IPL mega auction, the rule allows teams to keep up to five players from the previous season by using the player retention rule before the auction or RTM at the auction. If they match the highest price bid at the auction, the RTM allows a team to reacquire a player who they did not retain before the auction. A maximum of three retentions or three RTMs were permitted, subject to the overall limit of five.