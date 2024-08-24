Are we prepared for digital accidents?

A Microsoft glitch triggered by an update from its security partner Crowdstrike recently brought down computer systems around the world. While we noticed airports and banks going down, many big and small businesses were impacted and incurred substantial losses. It was a short-lived digital version of what we saw during the Covid pandemic.

Analysis-paralysis dominated the screens that were still working. Some blamed negligence on part of the company, while others worked out a conspiracy theory in a jiffy.

This could have been a simple glitch that could be both intentional or unintentional. Most probably it was unintentional. You see, it is difficult to predict software behaviour during upgrades and updates, especially when many independent pieces are interacting with each other.

Software engineers do test for all possible scenarios, but being exhaustive is close to impossible. At the same time, if a bug is to be inserted intentionally, it can be easily done by simply tweaking a few things. This is how the whole virus industry was born, which in turn gave birth to the anti-virus industry.

Conspiracy theorists called it sabotage. I am yet to understand by whom and against whom. Is someone trying to hurt the businesses impacted or the one who is providing the services? Competition can play spoilsport but I do not see that as a case here. The only conspiracy I can think of is an attempt to sell some new cybersecurity product by occasionally creating an alarming situation like this.

This, to my mind, is the biggest possibility given that many industries thrive on a bit of fear. Among the ‘fear players’, the insurance industry comes to my mind right on top.

It could well be the insurance industry trying to build a new vertical in cybersecurity insurance. Well, it already exists for big corporations, but they are still not selling it to common users like you and me. We may well be on their radar. Remember, Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffet have started talking about cybersecurity risks at their annual investor meets.