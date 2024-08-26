Why food prices should inform the inflation fight

Another issue is the anchoring of inflationary expectations so as to prevent next round increases. In this context, two points are crucial. First, households’ inflationary expectations are influenced by food prices. Second, the more credible households and firms perceive central bank policy to be, the more likely it is that inflationary expectations will remain well anchored. A central bank monetary policy that disregards food inflation will be seen as non-credible, leading to unanchored expectations. This is likely to trigger a vicious cycle of unanchored inflationary expectations, followed by higher trend inflation.

A final issue concerns the contribution of various food sub-groups to overall inflation and its implication for monetary policy. During 2016-2023, food sub-groups such as oils and fats, spices, and meat and fish contributed to higher average inflation compared to other sub-groups. Similarly, groups such as vegetables, oils and fats, and pulses, contributed to greater food volatility. These significant fluctuations can have a lasting impact on headline inflation and inflationary expectations. Hence, monetary policy would be necessary to prevent unanchored inflationary expectations.

As empirical evidence, we can examine the latest headline inflation data released by the government for July 2024, along with the inflation expectations data. The inflation data shows that while retail inflation stood at 3.54 percent—well below the 4% target—food inflation remained higher at 5.06 percent, albeit well within the psychological 6 percent limit. However, the expectations data indicates households’ median perception of current inflation rose by 20 basis points (bps) to 8.2 percent, with their inflation expectations for the three-month and one-year periods also increasing by 20 bps each. Households not only anticipate higher prices but expect the rate of price increase to be greater both three months and one year ahead. Moreover, much of these inflationary expectations were closely linked to food prices.

It is evident that controlling inflationary expectations is impossible without keeping food prices in check. The influence of food inflation on the success (or failure) of our monetary policy and economic stability is undeniable. On this, there can be no debate.

Tulsi Jayakumar

Professor, finance and economics, and Executive Director, Centre for Family Business and Entrepreneurship at Bhavan’s SPJIMR

(Views are personal)

(tulsi.jayakumar@spjimr.org)