Bear hugs on both sides of battle line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Poland and Ukraine for a day each last week. Knowing the reality of the situation in Ukraine, no one expected the moon from the visit. Nevertheless, it was an event that raised India’s international status and deserves full analysis for the initiative at a difficult juncture of geopolitical events. It may be correct to state that while the world looks at an early end of hostilities, a ceasefire and potential resolution, the efforts towards that goal have at best been transactional and without impact. Therefore, a reality check at this stage would be helpful.

In November 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a 10-point peace plan. This plan has formed the basis of most peace efforts of the Western world, but obviously favours Ukraine. A Russian two-point proposal is at the heart of President Vladimir Putin’s plan, which Ukraine has rejected outright. This involves the withdrawal of Ukraine’s troops from the territories of four oblasts—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The second aspect is the core issue: Putin wants Ukraine to officially abandon plans to join NATO. None of these issues have seen serious discussion at the four or more peace conferences that have been largely Western-oriented. Russia, anyway, was not present at any of them.

In light of this impasse, how should one look at PM Modi’s visit to Kyiv? The West has responded cautiously to the visit, with the US using diplomatese in terming it “potentially helpful”. Modi visited Russia just six weeks ago and repeated the sense of his earlier missive delivered on the sidelines of the SCO summit at Tashkent in September 2022, in which he stated that “today’s era is not of war”. Putin had then responded by stating “we would want all this to end as soon as possible”. The ability to get a message across to Putin and elicit a response was an achievement and was recognised as such by the international community that has desisted from actually going the extra mile to be in direct communication with Putin. Modi’s visit, albeit a brief one that involved a 10-hour rail journey from Warsaw to Kyiv, should be seen in that light.