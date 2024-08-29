The economic stress leading to the 36th of July

Among the different drivers underpinning the victorious students-mass movement in Bangladesh, the economic factors stand out on their own for a number of reasons. This is true both for why the students had launched the movement in the first place, and why the common people joined the students in the final phase in such overwhelmingly large numbers.

As is known, the student movement was triggered by the quota system concerning access to government jobs. The agenda acquired heightened importance in Bangladesh in recent years in the backdrop of an increasingly tight jobs market, particularly for the educated youth. Tension around access to jobs was, in fact, brewing for some time.

According to government data, about a third of Bangladesh’s workforce is not in employment, education or training. And while the average unemployment rate is shown to be low, the unemployment rate among the educated youth is three times higher than the national average. There was a lot of frustration among the educated young because not enough jobs were being created in the economy. Private sector investment has stagnated at around 23-24 percent of the GDP over the past several years. Consequently, employment opportunities in the corporate and the formal sectors of the economy, where educated youth could be absorbed, were highly limited.

Students from non-affluent families were getting admitted to private universities in a very large number to get higher education at considerable expenses to their families. The public education system itself was also preparing graduates in large numbers owing to the unplanned establishment of institutions of higher learning and the national university system. However, there was no strategic vision on creating opportunities for employment or entrepreneurial activities for the young people graduating from these institutions. The higher the level of education, the higher the level of unemployment among his or her cohort—that was the new normal. The dreams of many students for a secure job remained unfulfilled. They were not being able to attain their aspirations, and live up to the expectations of their parents.