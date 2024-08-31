A case for mechanical temple elephants

According to the Heritage Animal Task Force, 540 people were killed from elephant attacks during temple processions in Kerala and742 individuals injured between 2007 and 2024. This year, an elephant attacked a tourist at Amer Fort in Jaipur. Another injured four people at the Bhagavathy Amman temple in Chavakkad. At a temple festival in Pattambi, an elephant injured one person, killed two cows and damaged property. During the Arattupuzha Pooram festival in Thrissur, an elephant charged at and chased another, causing panic. At Sree Ramaswami Temple in Vaikom, an elephant killed a mahout. In West Bengal, a mahout was killed at Iskcon’s Mayapur temple by his elephant. At a safari park in Idukki, an elephant crushed a mahout to death.

The systems of capturing and training elephants have evolved variously in different regions of the country—from the use of female elephants as decoys to the use of nooses concealed on the ground. The only thing they have in common is cruelty. Domesticated elephants in India are supposed to be subject to the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. The Prevention of Cruelty to Draught and Pack Animals Rules of 1965 prohibits the use of elephants for drawing a vehicle or carrying a load for more than nine hours a day. At Amer, elephants go up and down the hill carrying tourists all day.

The law prohibits the use of any sharp equipment for driving an elephant. But the ankusa or goad is still used to prod the animal to obey. Cruelties to elephants include beating, over-riding, over-loading, torture, subjecting them to unnecessary pain, wilfully administering injurious substances, confining them in a cage constricting movement (training is done in a kraal, a confining cage) and not providing sufficient food, water or shelter. In North India, they are commonly used for entertainment or begging. They are chained continuously on cement floors, developing foot-rot and arthritis. This naturally makes the animals suffer acute pain, and become frustrated. When the largest mammal on earth gets angry, it can be devastating.