More cautionary tales from our epics

Encouraged by your response to last week’s Jataka, I am tempted to share two other stories from scripture that similarly serve as stark cautionary tales. The story of King Saudasa is from Chapter 65 of the Uttara Kandam of the Valmiki Ramayana. This seventh section of the Valmiki Ramayana is held to have been added later by someone else.

The story goes that Sri Rama’s youngest brother, Prince Shatrughna, was out leading his army on an expedition. On his way, he arrived at the hermitage of Sage Valmiki. The sage welcomed him with fruit and water. Refreshed, Shatrughna looked around and asked who the fertile lands east of the hermitage belonged to. Valmiki told him a strange story that made even the brave warrior prince’s hair stand on end.

“O Shatrughna, hear to whom this region formerly belonged,” said the rishi. “One of your ancestors was King Saudasa who was valiant and virtuous. One day, while out hunting he saw two tigers killing and eating antelopes.”

Forgetting the laws of nature and that he himself was out hunting to kill, Saudasa was furious and killed one of the tigers with his arrow. The dying tiger turned into a rakshasa. The surviving rakshasa wept in grief and rage. “King, you have killed my friend, who did you no harm. One day, I shall take my revenge,” he snarled, and vanished.

In due course, Saudasa’s son, the good, brave prince Mitrasaha, was to come to the throne. Before that, Saudasa undertook the Ashwamedha sacrifice on his son’s behalf near Valmiki’s ashram, with Sage Vasishta as the officiating priest.

At the close of the rites, the vengeful rakshasa, invisibly tracking Saudasa all these years, took on the appearance of Sage Vasishta and demanded an offering of meat from Saudasa. The king told his cooks, “Quickly prepare the Havis (any offering cooked in ghee) and a tasty meat dish to please my guru.”