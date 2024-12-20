We must extend health span, not just life span

All parents fondly wish that their children grow to enjoy a full and fulfilling life. Those children too desire to age well so that their lives are not marred by disease and disability. They hope to remain fit and functioning rather than frail and feeble till the end of their life. It will be a poor trade off if their life expectancy increases but those added years are full of suffering due to poor health.

The 20th century saw a marked rise in human life expectancy globally, despite world wars and a host of infectious diseases. This resulted from a combination of improved living conditions and advances in preventive, diagnostic and curative medical services. Improvements in water, sanitation, nutrition, education, income, occupational safety and women’s status in society accompanied economic development and education.

These also stimulated a surge of science and technology. Simultaneously, large populations in Asia, Africa and the Americas wrested freedom from colonial rule and charted their developmental journeys. More diseases were prevented and more lives were saved than ever before, to yield a bounty of long life expectancy. However, even a ‘cured’ disease often left behind disabilities that detracted from fulsome functionality and impaired the quality of life, increased dependency on others and carried high financial costs of chronic healthcare.

In the second half of the 20th century, maladies of maladapted modernity overtook infectious diseases, nutritional disorders and imperilled maternal and child health as the principal contributors to disease, disability and death. These ‘non-communicable’ diseases included cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and brain strokes, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, cancers and disorders of kidneys, liver, joints, ears and eyes. Towards the end of the 20th century, overweight and obesity started rising alarmingly in many parts of the world.

While many of these disorders were called ‘lifestyle diseases’, they were propelled by commercial drivers. A wide variety of tobacco products, ultra-processed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, alcoholic intoxicants and narcotic drugs assaulted the body. These advertised addictions resulted in marketed maladies on a global scale, as production and sales became transnational activities.