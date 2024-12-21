Protect soil after a year of landslides

The World Soil Day arrived on December 5—dedicated to the theme ‘Caring for soil: measure, monitor, manage’—and departed with a whimper. The prime minister released a customary message, but not much action was seen on ground.

Suggested by the Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN General Assembly designated the date in 2013. The decade of 2015-24 was proclaimed the International Decade of Soils. Unfortunately, the whole decade is over without any reasonable soil improvement measures in India. The statistics of damages all over the world are endless, too.

Of all our resources, land is the most tangible—a finite resource worth protecting. On paper, India has 329 million hectares of land area, of which 24 mha are either inaccessible or under foreign occupation, 28 mha under urban or non-agricultural use, 16 mha are barren lands and only 250 mha are available for potential use. Of the 250 mha, 72 mha are under forest cover. Most of the 175 mha available for agriculture suffers from serious water and wind erosion or is affected by excessive salinity, alkalinity or water-logging and other damaging factors.

We need an adequate amount of arable land to feed 1.4 billion people. Yet, as these landslides show, that resource is degrading. The causes include the pressure of excessive population growth, deforestation, erosion, dumping of industrial waste, excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, badly planned construction of roads and buildings and mining, which is a growing industry. Meanwhile, unchecked grazing on forest lands by animal-based food industries is also eroding nutrients in those areas.

Floods and droughts are often man-made problems. More than a third of our land is drought-prone, leading to severe problems for people and animals. Drought can result of the over-exploitation of natural resources, excessive groundwater withdrawal and permitting water bodies to be silted up.

Chennai, for one, had about 60 large water bodies; but they have come down to just 28, most of which are small. Floods could be prevented by good vegetal cover, which helps in reducing run-offs, increasing infiltration and reducing soil erosion. Unfortunately, when roads are constructed, huge trees are cut down first, making the land barren.

It has been estimated that 35 per cent of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere are linked to changes in land use. Crops, forests and wetlands have the potential to mitigate these emissions, thereby enhancing ecosystem services. The organic matter in soil filters and cleans water, improves its retention and storage, and mitigates the impact of extreme weather events.

Soil provides ecosystem services critical for life, acting as a water filter and a habitat for millions of organisms, contributing to biodiversity, besides supplying antibiotics. Most importantly, it provides us food, fuel and feed for animals. Its fertility can be restored by using local agricultural practices. After all, people have been able to live off the land for thousands of years by renewing soil fertility.

Millions of tonnes of topsoil are lost every year. Such loss threatens the future of life on our planet. Soil structure is improved by the various organisms living within it. Importantly, healthy soil also helps in regulating climate change. We should remember that though India’s total forest cover is about 22 per cent, tree cover is a mere 3 per cent. Forests contribute to the soil’s health by adding organic matter through decomposing leaves; trees improve the soil’s structure, cycle nutrients and support microbial life, prevent erosion, and increase the soil’s ability to absorb and retain water.

We need healthy soil for our survival. Badly planned construction and unchecked mining will merely lead to more landslides and floods. It’s time we paid heed for the sake of our future.

Nanditha Krishna

Historian, environmentalist and writer based in Chennai