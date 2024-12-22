Bangladesh stirring trouble to hide crisis

Bangladesh’s economy is in a rapid nosedive, with over one million people becoming unemployed since August 5. Numerous commercial and industrial establishments are shutting down due to an acute liquidity crisis. This hampers entrepreneurs from opening Letters of Credit for importing essential raw materials and other items required for sustaining businesses.

Meanwhile, dozens of ‘buying houses’ that coordinated the procurement of readymade garments from local factories for large buyers—mostly in the United States, Britain, and EU nations—have closed their offices. This is primarily driven by mob anarchy, rampant extortion, threats, intimidation, and a hostile environment that discourages foreign nationals, particularly Indians, from remaining in the country.

Analysts warn Bangladesh is heading toward an alarming economic collapse. A significant segment of its population could face acute famine, while most of the 6.5 million workers in the country’s garments sector—a key economic backbone—risk losing their jobs. International buyers are already shifting their orders to alternative sources due to the growing influence of extremist groups like Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, Hizb Ut Tahrir and Hefazat-e-Islam. Thousands of Quranic madrassas in Bangladesh, considered breeding grounds for jihadists, further exacerbate the issue. These institutions are heavily influenced by anti-Semitism, jihadism, and Hindu hatred.

Given the troubling scenario, geopolitical analysts suggest Bangladesh, once seen as a rising economic star in Asia, is on the verge of becoming another Libya, Iraq, or Pakistan. The rise of religious extremism and state-sponsored violence may make the country a target for terrorist attacks.

On December 7, 2024, during a program on Zee News, Irshad Ahmed Khan, a leader of Pakistan’s ruling Muslim League Nawaz, publicly admitted that Pakistan is sending weapons concealed in commercial consignments via sea routes to Bangladesh to wage war against “Indian aggression”. Allegations have also surfaced that Pakistan plans to smuggle heroin, cocaine and synthetic opioids concealed within sugar consignments to Western destinations through Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, and Indian ports.