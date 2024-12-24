Myanmar junta digs itself a deeper hole

Nearly four years after the coup in Myanmar in February 2021, the world seems to have forgotten the tragic circumstances within the nation and the unresolved political crisis that has engulfed it. With bigger crises looming across the European theatre, Myanmar seems to have been pushed to the backburner and relegated to a matter of domestic politics.

Over the past few months, the deteriorating situation within the country has led to considerable concern among the regional watchers in assessing the limits of effective measures at addressing the conflict within the country. This article looks at three key areas—first, the internal developments that have been in a state of uncertainty; second, the regional responses of immediate neighbours; and third, the response of ASEAN and the international community.

Within Myanmar, there are critical divides that do not allow for any consolidated approach to resolving the political situation. The two major groups fighting the junta are the People’s Defence Forces and the Ethnic Armed Organisations . In the aftermath of the coup, the elected government in exile has made fervent efforts to address the Myanmar situation by rallying the international community through several outreach efforts, which have met with little success. For the EAOs, division within the groups is a critical factor as these ethnic groups have different agendas and goals, limiting any form of sustained coordination.

Last year, the 1027 campaign was formed, where groups began to coordinate with one another as a measure of resistance, but its success has been limited. Wherever the junta has met with stiffer resistance, the Myanmar air force and navy have assisted with additional support against the protesting groups.