A tribute to Atal Ji, the statesman whose vision shaped India

Today, December 25, is a very special day for all of us. Our nation marks the 100th Jayanti of our beloved former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. He stands tall as a statesman who continues to inspire countless people.

Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India’s transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998, our nation passed through a period of political instability. In about nine years, we had seen four Lok Sabha elections.

The people of India were getting impatient and also sceptical about governments being able to deliver. Atal Ji turned this tide by providing stable and effective governance. Coming from humble roots, he realised the struggles of the ordinary citizen and the transformative power of effective governance.