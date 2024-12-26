For balance in regulating social media for children

Australia’s recent bipartisan legislation banning social media for children under 16 has fuelled a global debate about the psychological impact of online platforms on children’s well-being. It is not surprising that the ban has been widely welcomed, as its intention is to shield children from the harmful effects of social media by reducing their exposure to cyberbullying, unrealistic standards and harmful content.

The Australian law may be a global first, but it is not an exception. Take Norway, which is planning to enforce a minimum age limit of 15 for social media use, while France has initiated mobile phone bans in schools on a trial basis.

A 2021 report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights highlights that approximately 30 percent of children aged 8-18 own smartphones, and 62 percent access the internet via their parents’ phones. About 43 percent have active social media accounts. Research from India shows both the digital divide and disparities in access to digital devices, while also revealing a concerning link between excessive social media use and increasing levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.

Numerous studies, including by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, have identified tech addiction—particularly involving smartphones, online gaming, and social media—as a significant public health issue. Many adolescents exhibit compulsive behaviour, such as late-night scrolling, which disrupts sleep patterns and adversely affects their mental and physical well-being.

Clearly, social media’s impact on mental health is central to this debate. American social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, in his book The Anxious Generation, identifies a strong correlation between increased screen time and the rise in anxiety, depression, and self-harm among adolescents. Social media platforms, he argues, heighten social comparisons and expose young users to idealised personas, leading to self-esteem issues, particularly for teenage girls.