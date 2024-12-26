When the union is not a sum of the parts

It is in this context that we hear about the country being in dire need of not just a uniform civil code, but of reforming practices of the community that are perceived to be discriminatory, especially qua women. After the Supreme Court frowned upon and ruled against the practice of triple talaq, laws were enacted to make it a criminal offence, visiting the husband with other consequences, including those related to the custody of children. Such laws have been challenged and are pending adjudication in court.

If such a practice was rampant among Muslims, prosecutions launched would be in the public domain. Such agendas have a twofold motivation. One that fuels the majoritarian agenda, and two, that the real issues that concern 1.4 billion people are relegated to the backburner. Otherwise, why should our nation be obsessed with inter-faith marriages only if a Muslim boy marries a Hindu girl?

Personal choices of this nature, protected under our Constitution, are given a communal colour, becoming matters of public discourse. The law requires public objections to be invited in the event of such marriages, abhorrent to all that our republic stands for. I wonder why laws are not enacted to prohibit khap panchayats, whose orders and decisions have no legal sanction. Perhaps, such a step may be politically unwise for the BJP.

Every other day, there is a court proceeding with reference to religious structures that are alleged to have been built by demolishing temples in the past. We also see lumpen elements openly committing acts of violence that are not even investigated. We see individuals belonging to a particular minority community being constantly threatened even during their train journeys; being forced to cancel their sale deeds because the majority community feels that their presence may jeopardise their own security. Even a judge of the Allahabad High Court, at a function organised by the VHP, was brazen enough to extol the virtues of majoritarianism and made unacceptable comments on minorities.

Unsavoury comments are made about the fear of India becoming a Muslim majority nation. Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that we should have three children—when we happen to be the most populous country in the world—suggests that in times to come, the minority will become the majority. We have heard, in the course of election campaigns, dialogues about ‘qabristan’ and ‘shamshaan ghat’ to polarise and exploit public sentiment. Yet, our prime minister calls us the ‘mother of democracy’.

All these are matters of great concern.