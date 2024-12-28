Women ruled the year in indie films

Something unusual happened at the movies for me at the very start of 2024. An imperturbable film buff that I consider myself, for the first time in my life I walked out of a Hindi film at the interval. It felt like an unbearable confinement, a waste of precious hours on an entity that offered neither any delight and insight, nor nourishment for the aesthetic urges of the soul. As the year ends, Fighter features among the top 10 Hindi grossers; it’s a different matter whether it got enough return on investment or not.

So, to cut to the chase, the dominant trend of past few years continued into Bollywood 2024. A handful of largely execrable films minted vulgar crores, and the deserving ones got “discovered” later on OTT platforms, ensuring that the balance of power at the box office continued to favour the mediocre moneybags than the daring visionaries, as it always has.

As things hit an all-time low, the speculations about Bollywood’s financial health were rife after the news of vaccine king Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Production shelling out Rs 1,000 crore to buy a 50 percent stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Of the mainstream Hindi cinema I watched, the one which was satisfying, with quibbles intact, was Imtiaz Ali’s musical Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic of Punjab’s popular performer of “naughty songs”.

Atul Sabharwal’s Berlin—about a plot to assassinate Russian president Boris Yeltsin on his visit to India in 1993—is a spy thriller riding on atmosphere and intrigue.

Dharmatic Entertainment’s mini docu-series, Love Storiyaan, was a remarkable peep into the world of six real-life couples and their uncommon pursuit of love across the divides of religion, caste and countries, with women having agency and equality in the relationships.

In the times of unabashedly hypermasculine portrayals in the so-called pan-Indian cinema, it was gratifying to find the year’s Bollywood crown claimed by the utterly fallible but likeable and vulnerable man next door, Rajkumar Rao—with Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video—and with his Stree 2 turning out to be an all-time blockbuster.

Dinesh Vijan’s production house Maddock Films owned 2024, delivering the ghostly Stree 2 and Munjya, and robot romcom Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.