NITI Aayog: Lessons from decades past

Without a vision document, there is no need felt for any programmes to implement the vision. Hence, there is no financing role for Niti Aayog either. Since it disburses no funds, state governments can ignore the advice that Niti Aayog might offer them.

What has replaced planning? All ‘planning’ or budgeting, as it is understood in government, is now concentrated in the ministry of finance. In other words, like with Centre-state fiscal relations, centralisation is the turn of the game.

To perform its functions, the commission had around 1,200 people working for it. By late 2015, Niti Aayog had barely 400-450 regular staff. The decision makers felt it should suffice for a think tank. That staff situation has not changed.

Here is one effect of that. The 7th Pay Commission informed us that 89 percent of the Union government staff belong to groups C and D, the lowest two categories of government employees. That leaves 11 percent for groups A and B, the so-called professional staff.

Now note that Niti Aayog has 26 verticals, or subject divisions, that would be staffed by a few dozen professionals if we go by the average—that would mean fewer than two senior members per vertical. Hence, Niti Aayog has no choice but to hire a host of consultants, senior consultants, and young professionals as temporary staff, apart from hiring lateral-entry personnel. It is no surprise then, that there is little institutional memory in the so-called think tank.

No one is saying the Planning Commission was a flawless body, performing its role brilliantly since 1950. When I joined it in 2006, to head one division then another, I was appalled at the kind of domain expertise present in what should have been a premier government institution.

I have never failed to point out the contrast with China’s State Planning Commission before and after its economic reforms began. First, China’s PC was staffed by permanent staff who had spent their careers in it, so there was no lack of institutional memory. This is a critical asset in an institution entrusted with planning for the social and economic development of one of the world’s largest countries. Second, after its market reforms, China’s planning commission had become more, not less, powerful than under Mao’s strict Gosplan-style functioning inherited from the Soviet Union). In fact, China’s manufacturing success story was crafted by its industrial policy—created and implemented by this commission.