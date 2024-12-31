Why Nehru brought the first amendment

The debate in parliament on the 75 years of the glorious journey of the Constitution did not live up to its billing. It started on a serious note with Rajnath Singh, the senior-most minister in the government, initiating it, but it soon became a slanging match and lost its gravity. It possibly could not be avoided because of the form of adversarial politics being practised today.

There used to be scintillating parliamentary debates on issues of national and international importance. Those were times when the country was proud of its parliamentarians. So when it was announced that they would be discussing the Constitution’s journey across decades, the old-timers sat up and watched the debate with great interest. But it was a frustrating experience.

Speakers hurled allegations on the damage done to the Constitution by the other side of the aisle. The debate culminated in the prime minister’s take on the first of his office, Jawaharlal Nehru, for amending the Constitution several times to take away the rights of citizens, and that too with retrospective effect at times.

The main focus was the first amendment, made in 1951. Hence there is a need to dwell on the nature and context of those changes Nehru introduced through the first amendment.

A bill to amend various provisions of Article 19 and certain other ones of the Constitution was introduced by Nehru in the provisional parliament on May 12, 1951. It may be noted here that the Constituent Assembly had converted itself into the provisional parliament on January 26, 1950 on completion of its work and served as India’s highest law-making body till 1952, when the first general elections were held and a new parliament came into existence. The provisional parliament was fully competent to legislate as well as amend the Constitution as per the provisions of Article 379 (Draft Article 311). The Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, under which all elections have been held since 1952, were also enacted by the provisional parliament.