Watch what they do, not what they say

Exactly on this day last year, I had predicted in this newspaper: “The Finance Minister has cut the MGNREGA budget artificially and will be forced to spend much more.” Nirmala Sitharaman had budgeted `60,000 crore for the jobs scheme last year. It turns out that the government spent Rs 86,000 crore, 44 percent more than what was budgeted. MGNREGA is a demand-based right-to-work programme and, given the larger jobless economic growth environment, it was evident that the demand would far exceed what the finance minister had hoped for.

What is worse—recall that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mocked MGNREGA in the Lok Sabha as a monument to the UPA government’s failure. His government has been forced to spend nearly triple the amount for the scheme. It was MGNREGA that saved this nation from potential civic unrest during the Covid lockdown. Modi’s troubling tryst with MGNREGA epitomises the larger budget exercise and its handling of the economy over the last decade. Watch what the Modi government does, not what it says.

The government says that India’s economy is among the world’s fastest growing. The Reserve Bank of India’s latest consumer confidence survey shows that 70 percent of Indian families—those earning less than Rs 50,000 a month—feel the economy has worsened for them, while it is only the top 30 per cent that say the economy has improved.

The government says that India’s economy is the lone shining star in the world. Foreign investment into India has remained stagnant for a decade.

The government says by reducing corporate taxes, it has eased doing business for companies. Private investment as a share of GDP has fallen, which means the private sector is not exactly buoyant by either a reduction in tax rates or by the claim of easier conditions for business.