Embracing a radiant future: Vision of New Bharat

Enhanced Connectivity

Allocating 3.4% of the GDP for infrastructure development includes major economic railway corridor programs, expansion of existing airports, and the development of new airports and transit-oriented development. These measures aim to increase efficiency in supply chain management and connectivity, making Indian goods and products accessible to all Indians at more affordable delivery rates. This will also promote tourism and reduce travel time, particularly in metro cities.

Green Energy Initiatives

Mandatory blending of compressed biogas (CBG) in compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport and piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic purposes will be phased in. A new scheme of bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry will be launched to promote green growth, drawing energy from the fermentation of waste products. This innovative approach could reduce gas prices and enhance accessibility, especially in rural areas.

Revolutionizing Taxpayer Services

The government's commitment to 'minimum government, maximum governance' is evident in the transformation of taxpayer services. Over the last decade, direct tax collections have more than tripled, and return filers have increased 2.4 times. Efforts to enhance taxpayer services include the introduction of Faceless Assessment and Appeal, updated income tax returns, a new Form 26AS, and prefilling of tax returns. The average processing time for returns has been significantly reduced, resulting in faster refunds. The withdrawal of petty demands aims to reduce outstanding tax litigation cases, contributing to India's climb in the ease of doing business index.

The vision for a new India is centred on self-reliance, technological innovation, environmental sustainability, and economic resilience. While the short-term goal is to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5% by 2025-26, India is on a trajectory of development, innovation, and establishing a brand that embodies the spirit of Bharat.

(Rakesh Nangia is Chairman, Nangia Andersen India, and Neeraj Agarwala is Partner at the same firm.)