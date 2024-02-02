Laying foundations for a developed economy

India stands as a shining star amid the dull landscape of slowing global growth. Its economic strategy of fiscal prudence and capital expenditure-led growth has received global acclaim.

India has also redefined the paradigm of citizen welfare, with a focus on providing access to basic amenities and services to all on a universal basis, including affordable housing, rations, electricity, clean cooking fuel and drinking water, access to quality and affordable health care and education, and more. The welfare programmes aim at empowerment through a women-led development model for addressing gender inequalities and giving access to credit, including to the tiniest of economic entities with no credit history such as the street vendors and artisans etc. This paradigm change has indeed made India’s growth broad-based and inclusive. The interim budget takes forward all these.

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) was expecting the interim budget to focus on fiscal prudence, capex-led growth and programmes and schemes to support the most vulnerable sections of the society in a manner that has an overall positive impact on India’s long-term economic growth, resilience and inclusion. The interim budget has delivered on all these counts.