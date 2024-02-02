The constant courtship of Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar’s inconstancy—the latest demonstration being the alacrity with which he dumped the INDIA alliance and embraced the BJP-led NDA again in a little over a year—was cruelly mocked on social media. Yet, the ‘Paltu Ram’ nickname that has stuck to him means little in the larger context.

Last Sunday, he was sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for the ninth time in 24 years. Whether the new supporting cast is deemed communal or secular is inconsequential to the leaders of the Socialist vintage birthed by Ram Manohar Lohia. They have been unabashedly into power politics in the name of empowering the subalterns neglected by pro-upper-caste parties; that is, before Mandal altered the socio-political dynamics of the Hindi heartland.

Recall that in 1993, wise political commentators had predicted the BJP had again become “untouchable” after the Babri mosque demolition in the previous December. The BJP’s precursor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, had earned infamy for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, though it was founded three years after 1948. The pundits said that no party, even the ideologically fickle Socialists, would keep it company for long.

Yet in 1994, BSP leader Mayawati crossed the line drawn by the secular establishment when she took the BJP’s support to head a minority government in Uttar Pradesh. In November 1995, when the BJP hosted a plenary session in Mumbai, Nitish and his senior George Fernandes were unveiled before a huge gathering as the party’s new allies. They had floated the Samata Party, an offshoot of the Janata Dal, which had Lalu Prasad. Earlier that year in Delhi, the BJP had iterated its commitment to three core issues—uniform civil code, abrogation of Article 370 and Ram temple in Ayodhya. But that did not deter Nitish or Fernandes. Secularism as an article of faith had started to lose credence.