Innovating for the spiritual economy

On the day of pran pratishtha at the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, I saw every big and small temple celebrating it with yagna, kirtana, paath and bhandaras. Every home, shop and temple were lit up with lamps in the evening. It felt like Ayodhya has expanded itself to cover the entire expanse of Bharat. It is a spiritual resurgence like none of my generation or maybe the post-independence generations have seen.

With all cameras focused on Ayodhya, I was reminded of the dusty little town on the banks of Sarayu that I walked around researching for my book Ayodhya Mahatmya. I know the city would have changed completely when I visit again. The new temple has put a spotlight on a city that was always sacred, but was somehow lying low for centuries.

Many other pilgrimage sites are undergoing renovations. The idea is to promote spiritual tourism. However, there is a difference between tourism and pilgrimage. As our population grows and as traveling becomes easier and more affordable, more and more people will visit these places. To accommodate them, these places need to re-invent themselves. While renovating pilgrimage sites, we must keep in mind what the pilgrims need.

As I study pilgrimage traditions of India, I realise that pilgrims desperately need innovation in dharamshalas. We need state-of-the-art dharamshalas that provide comfortable stay to pilgrims while helping them pursue their spiritual goals. For example, they need basic sattvik food or foods suited to different types of fasting done at pilgrimage places. They need to be designed for long stays where families can cook for themselves. Accommodations that allow families to live and pray together need to be designed. These places should be located close to the core tirtha kshetra. Luxury hotels can be away as people who stay there have the resources to travel to and fro.