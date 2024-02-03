Of men & machines: challenges for the emerging world

Man seems to be his own enemy. We constantly seek ways to make life more comfortable for ourselves. The solutions that we seek for our comfort sow the seeds of our discomfiture.The march to contemporary progress is defined in terms of our ability to find solutions to outsource work which we otherwise would do ourselves. The skills acquired by working people are now being provided by machines.

What traditionally took several skilled man-days to complete can be performed in a few minutes. This so-called progress in the post-industrial world is measured by the use of technology as an enabler to provide for solutions to problems that confront us. This is what artificial intelligence is all about. We allow machines to think for us, to work for us, to give us space for comfort. Yet, in our relentless pursuit of progress, we do not have enough leisure to enjoy the bounties of Earth as we move towards our own destruction. As we seek to conquer our environment, it will in the end conquer us.

We have been moving towards a civilisation which, instead of liberating us, seeks to entrap us. The discovery of the steam engine was path breaking. It represented a paradigm shift in the nature of economic development. It particularly impacted the agricultural economy where the traditional methods of agricultural production were replaced by more efficient means. It helped in transforming agricultural economies. It sowed the seeds for the industrial age. What followed was the industrial revolution, which transformed agrarian economies into highly industrialised economies.

We use our natural resources for the transportation of goods or to keep our homes warm, to build factories, to ensure that we live in an environment which seeks to protect us temporarily from the scourge of nature. The industrial revolution led to the birth of empires. Industrial economies exploited colonies for their own prosperity. It resulted in great inequalities reflected in today’s world order. National movements led to the dismantling of colonies. But the obvious virtues of industrialisation fuelled market economies. Progress was measured in terms of productivity, leading to countries seeking dominance through trade.