Union Budget 2024-25: Infrastructure Allocation and Economic Corridors in Focus

The energy, mineral, and cement transport corridors are designed to facilitate the smooth movement of coal, iron ore, bauxite, and cement. The cement corridor, in particular, will link cement factories, clinker, and fly ash manufacturing units to ensure the seamless transportation of these products.

Various infrastructure projects are expected to drive immediate demand for energy and cement. However, amidst growing concerns over pollution, climate change debate and India’s commitment towards net zero emissions, there is a pressing need to reevaluate the long-term demand of energy, cement, coal, etc.

Although the corridors hold promise for boosting GDP growth and facilitating smooth freight movement, it ultimately depends upon the industrial and trade growth in India and the development of industrial corridors and the feeder network.

Port connectivity corridors should encompass a holistic development plan, including ramping up cargo handling and constructing world-class infrastructure to ensure seamless freight movement. Attracting investments along the corridors is crucial for the optimistic growth projections to be realised.

Therefore, to get the ball rolling, it requires active involvement from private players, keeping in mind the economic growth in the forthcoming years. There is a need to incentivize the private sector to invest in and engage with the upcoming wave of infrastructure development.

The FM was exuberant, mentioning the UDAN scheme and the fleet of new aircraft arriving in India. The UDAN scheme has faced challenges in the past and it depends on how these routes are auctioned.

The increasing disposable income of the middle class has raised the air ridership to 180 million in 2023. This may well augment the 149 airport development discourse. In this context, the tourism and pilgrimage centres development fund to enhance tourism may boost the state economies. This scheme is well within the trends of utilisation of funds given to the states by the Centre.

There is an increase in the allocation in PM Awaz Yojna, announcement in the housing for the middle class in cities, conversion of 40,000 bogies to the vande bharat comfort levels, mention of the augmentation of e-bus in public transport, increased allocation of metro rail and Namo Bharat, etc.

The budget defines GDP as Government, Development and Performance. If this is an index, the focus shall be on the effective, efficient deliveries and implementation of the announcements and prevent cost overruns due to delays.

There could be more on the BJP/ NDA manifesto and if they are reelected, the vote on account gives them assurance and guidance for a full budget without losing the guidance set by ‘Sweet Spot’ the government enjoys now.

(Dr D Dhanuraj is Chairman, Centre for Public Policy Research, and Anu Anna Jo is a Senior Research Associate at the same organization; views expressed are the authors' own)