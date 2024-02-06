Opposition lines that won’t blur

Among all those who think seriously about democracy in India and are constantly worried about how it is imperiled, there is a sadness about how opposition parties have not been able to stick together to challenge the BJP and blazing enterprise of the Narendra Modi regime.

The frustration has been palpable especially after Nitish Kumar in Bihar swung back to join the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP. The exit of Nitish was followed by the outburst of Mamata Banerjee. Then Akhilesh Yadav unilaterally announced the number of seats he was willing to concede to the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh. If he was serious about the alliance, he would have discussed this behind closed doors. This effectively ruled out cooperation in three big states. The situation in Maharashtra, another big state, is fluid. The two big partners of the Congress there—Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray—are unsure of their support bases after their parties split.

There has also been serious confusion within the Left parties on the Congress’s role in Kerala, the only state from where the communists can make a mark after West Bengal and Tripura have slid away from their control. A report claimed the communists may field Annie Raja against Rahul Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad. In the rest of the South, the opposition can invest hope in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. In Karnataka and Telangana, they are likely to be met with a formidable challenge. Amid this confusion that exists, in his motion of thanks to the president’s address on Monday, Modi took potshots at the ‘broken alignment’ of opposition alliance.

In August 2023, the Congress’s communication head Jairam Ramesh had said that the INDIA confluence was “conceptually different” from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that the Congress had earlier led. But he spoke about conceptual difference in a very narrow sense. He simply said while INDIA was a pre-poll pact, the UPA was a post-poll one. As the months passed, the real conceptual differences within the alliance unraveled.