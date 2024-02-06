Torturous path to the Maratha split

On the other hand, despite supporting reservations for their community in general, the Maratha leaders themselves have not always seen eye to eye on the kind of reservation they are happy with—those like Sharad and Ajit Pawar have refrained from being very vocal in their support for the OBC tag. Whereas Manoj Jarange Patil continues to support the claim that the Marathas are Kunbis, and hence a backward caste.

It did not help that Sharad Pawar, who sees himself as a mass leader commanding a wider base in the state and a national player of importance, insisted on Chaggan Bhujbal being a deputy when Ajit Pawar was in the chief minister’s chair. And a crack formed, which became a chasm with the pulls and pressures of other power players.

At the back of it is the story of the Maratha community’s own identity. The quota controversy has simmered—and at times boiled over—over which quota group they want to belong to. Apart from the Maratha community itself, the issue has embroiled parties, governments, caste organizations, other OBC communities, the Backward Classes Commission, courts, and the media. They have all given new shapes to the old question in the light of the day’s politics.

Two important questions remain. One, socially, who are the Marathas? Two, under which quota should the Marathas be included? These two questions have continued to shape the politics of Maharashtra.