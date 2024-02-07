The way up the global credit rating ladder

Inflation persisted at elevated levels throughout 2022-23, with core inflation receding from 6 percent in late 2022 to 3.7percent in December 2023. However, headline inflation remained volatile, consistently breaching the psychologically safe upper threshold of 6 percent throughout 2022-23. This has eroded purchasing power, diminishing the share of consumption expenditure from 61.1 percent in 2021-22 to 60.9 percent in 2023-24, further imperiling gross domestic savings and private investments.

The impending elections pose a monumental challenge, despite robust revenue collections, as state governments vie to dispense largesse to constituents. The resultant surge in deficits and debt ratios vis-à-vis India’s peer nations pose a formidable obstacle to improving credit ratings, because the latter are based on such comparisons. Moreover, high interest payments relative to the government’s overall expenditure, due to such high deficits, leave scant fiscal space for stabilising the economy through increased spending and deficits in case of an economic downturn.

Another pivotal challenge lies in the country’s trade dynamics and external sector vulnerabilities. Despite India’s ambitious efforts to enhance its export competitiveness and diversify trade relationships, the trade deficit continues to be a matter of concern. The persistent trade imbalance, coupled with vulnerabilities such as currency depreciation risks and reliance on volatile capital flows, pose challenges to sustaining a favourable credit rating trajectory.

Structural issues such as labour market weaknesses hinder India's prospects of securing a credit rating upgrade. Despite GDP growth, organised formal labour remains stagnant, coupled with a low and declining female labour participation rates and deteriorating employment quality.

India needs to address structural issues such as institutional bottlenecks and regulatory impediments that can hinder business expansion and innovation. Inadequate infrastructure, red tape and regulatory inconsistencies often impede the ease of doing business and deter foreign investors from committing long-term capital. Streamlining regulatory frameworks, enhancing infrastructure investment, and fostering a conducive business environment are imperative to catalyse private sector-led growth and fortify India's creditworthiness.

India must also address its environment, sustainability and governance indicators, which wield significant influence in credit ratings. Two areas will need attention. One, the political stability and rights, where India's percentile rank as per Fitch Ratings falls below 50, and secondly, the human rights and political freedoms under the voice and accountability pillar of the World Bank governance Indicators, where India’s percentile rank is again below 50. Both these indicators are likely to weigh particularly heavily on the credit profile, underscoring the need for improvement in these areas.

India will also need to adopt proactive measures to mitigate environmental risks and promote sustainable development practices. Enhancing renewable energy infrastructure, implementing stringent environmental regulations and fostering green innovation are imperative.

We may well treat the BBB- credit rating as a Western conspiracy designed to keep a growing India down. Alternatively, we could see it as an opportunity to fix certain deep-rooted structural and macroeconomic problems that would make India more resilient, and go beyond inspiring the confidence of rating agencies and investors. The choice is ours.

Tulsi Jayakumar

Professor, finance & economics, and Executive Director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at Bhavan’s SPJIMR