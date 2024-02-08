Academia’s tempestuous terrain in times of precarity

A nuanced understanding of all knowledge systems, whether in arts, humanities, science, or any other discipline, requires acknowledging their constructed nature. Scholars from different disciplines are continuously engaged in the process of deconstruction and reconstruction, unveiling multiple narratives regularly. This is indeed a crucial and highly relevant exercise in academics, as it is through such interrogations and interventions that the body of knowledge becomes rich and, at the same time, enriching.

Failure to recognise this fundamental truth can lead to unnecessary, intense and sometimes unpleasant debates, as I observed recently in a research forum of teachers. The pressing question that arose in me during and after these acrimonious exchanges was how teachers should navigate opinions, views, and perspectives—first among themselves, and then in a classroom environment inherently characterised by diverse ideological positions.

Teaching is an art. It is a complex art, and now, thanks to external and internal forces, it has become a complicated one, too. For many teachers, it has evolved into a craft through years of dedicated effort. However, this craft becomes even more challenging in the backdrop of a politically polarised academic climate. Over the last two decades or so, there’s no denying that a growing precarity in academia has been perceived, raising concerns about freely expressing one’s views in the classroom. Within the teaching community, a perceptible feeling of curtailment and restriction that negatively impacts academic autonomy has crept in.