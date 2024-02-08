Ten years of the economics of despair

When the people of India offered a mandate to the current government in 2014, they did so with the hope that it would fulfil its bloated rhetoric of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas,” the illusory promise of inclusive development for all Indians. Ten years later, the people of this country have been sadly betrayed by a government whose economic mismanagement in this past decade has left them staring at widespread distress, low incomes and unemployment.

The first glimpse of the ruling party’s economic ineptitude came with the reckless decision of demonetisation that broke the back of the Indian economy and resulted in a monumental disaster where poor and middle-class citizens suffered (and in several cases even died) waiting in long lines to convert their notes, even as the wealthy managed to exchange their currency with ease. We must also not forget the sudden no-notice lockdown on March 24, 2020, imposed without warning or planning, which led to lakhs of migrant workers walking hundreds and thousands of kilometres back to their homes.

During that most stringent national lockdown between April and May 2020, individual income in India dropped by approximately 40 percent. The bottom decile of households lost three months’ worth of income. Over its first two terms, this government demonstrated that its specialty was to issue policies marked by haste, incompetence and complete disregard for its own citizens.