Drawing lines on terrain of the mind

Just as precisely demarcated and zealously guarded national boundaries were once unknown outside of Europe, as Curzon pointed out in his Romanes Lecture in 1907, this probably was also true of religion. Aside from the Semitic religions, of which Christianity came to be Europe’s dominant faith, almost all other religions were once formless, open-ended, multi-layered and sometime even chaotic. They were also not a set of rules and dictums to be adhered to as in the Semitic religions, but conformed to the broad and amorphous spectrum of natural laws of justice and rectitude.

Curzon implies in the lecture that almost all the borders in post-colonial nations came into being after the intervention of European colonisers. Many of these have remained burdensome legacies for the former colonies. India’s McMahon Line, which marks the boundary between India and China in the Northeast sector, is just one example.

Jurist and author A G Noorani says as much with reference to another sector of the same border in India-China Boundary Problem: 1846-1947. When Kashmir came into British hands by default from the Sikhs after the British victory in the First Sikh War of 1846, the British inherited a boundary problem. This problem was, Noorani writes, that there was no boundary. Expectedly, the British began sending out expeditions to determine where the boundary should be and left behind three different alignments corresponding to their varying strategic concerns at the time. India again continues to bear the brunt of this inherited uncertainty.