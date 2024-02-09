Myanmar's rebel offensive poses challenges for India

Myanmar's oppressive military junta seems to be falling apart exactly three years after the coup that blocked an elected government from taking power. In its fight against a number of ethnic rebel outfits, the Myanmarese army has lost huge swathes of territory. And India has much to worry over the latest spurt in fighting.

For one, the takeover of an estimated 60 percent of Rakhine state and 30 percent of the adjoining Chin state by the Arakan Army threatens the India-financed $484-million Kaladan multi-modal transport (KMMT) project, which aims to connect India’s eastern ports with Sittwe by sea and then on to Mizoram through the Kaladan river.

This was conceived as a key connectivity project to access India's Northeast at a time when the BNP-Jamaat government in Bangladesh was unwilling to give India the right of passage through its territory. Now, with the Hasina government giving India the use of its ports and roads to access the Northeast, the Kaladan project is at best an alternative route that might be difficult to activate.