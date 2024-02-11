Fending off Ram’s critiques

With Sri Ram constantly in the news, let us take the bull by the horns this week and examine some of the issues that critics have had with him. One, that he killed Vali from behind. But in the root Ramayan, which is Valmiki’s, the dying Vali himself admits that Ram was right to do so and commends his son Angad to Ram’s care. Vali’s wife, Tara, rushes to Vali’s side after his fall. Tara is depicted as a bold, intelligent woman by Valmiki. She is not afraid to speak her mind. She arrives full of anger but when she sees Ram, something happens to her. He radiates such a calm, steady aura that she starts praising him, not cursing him.

This happens in Lanka, too, after the battle. Mandodari rushes to where Ravana’s body lies on the battlefield, furious with grief. But when she sees Ram, she too, undergoes a change of heart and praises him. Mandodari, in her heart of hearts, knows that Ram is in the right. She urged Ravana many times to return Sita to Ram, arguing that Ram was no ordinary person if he was able to rout the demon hordes of Khara and Dushana single-handedly and, though penniless in the forest, still managed to raise an army and achieve the impossible by crossing the sea to Lanka.

A third ‘enemy woman’ is moved by Ram’s personality and deeds. This is none but Kaikesi, Ravana’s mother, called Nikasha in the Bengali Ramayana. I learned from a parable by Sri Ramkrishna that Nikasha flees the palace after Ravana’s defeat. She is caught by the Vanaras and brought to Ram, Lakshmana and Vibhishana. When questioned, she says that she marvels at Ram’s marvelous deeds, at the loyalty he commands, and wanted to live longer to see what else he would do. Despite a snort from disbelieving Lakshmana who does not trust senior queens after Kaikeyi, Ram courteously entrusts her to Vibhishana’s care and sends her back with honour, promising to stay in touch.